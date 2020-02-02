90 years ago
• Sheriff William Hoffman and deputies of Albion, made a liquor raid at a house two and one-half miles west of Avilla, confiscating a still, moonshine liquor, and destroying a quantity of mash. The house was located a half-mile north of the main road, and was occupied by a man who gave his name as Al, and his residence anywhere he took off his hat. Breaking down the door, the officers found Al hiding behind a chimney in the attic. A careful search also revealed a 50-gallon still operated on a four burner gasoline stove. The mash was emptied on the premises, but the moonshine liquor was retained for evidence.
