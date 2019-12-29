To Leta Hullinger of Garrett and donors to her new Giving from the Heart charity. Their donations provided new mattresses and bedding, plus two TV sets and DVD players, as Christmas presents for the two dozen residents of the DeKalb County Home assisted-living center..
To Rick Sherck, who is retiring after serving the Noble County Economic Development Corp. as its executive director since shortly after it was founded in 2006. His tenure saw more than $400 million investment in the county, creating over 3,600 jobs.
To NCG Cinema of Auburn and SonLight Community Church of Angola. They treated residents at Turning Point Homeless Shelter in Angola to a showing of “The Polar Express,” complete with popcorn and drinks, as well as Christmas gifts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.