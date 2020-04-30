To the editor:
Brian Howey (author of the column about contrasting the Holcomb and Trump "shows") is clearly a partisan who either leans to the far left or just cannot stand Trump, which is OK and common in his line of work.
I am unfamiliar with his previous work or background, but this opinion piece had a partisan tone that was hard to ignore. This article was riddled with a few (off topic) tongue and cheek, jabs at the current president, which is also OK; with some of it even being partially true.
The reason I am responding to Brian Howey is to clear up a few blatant inaccuracies that he stated, during his partisan diatribe, that was passed off as fact.
The first quote: “President Trump hadn’t been tested in crisis that wasn’t his own making until now.”
What exactly are you suggesting here? That President Trump created COVID-19? The virus that caused this pandemic came from China and spread from China. It spread slower to the United States than in other countries because of the travel ban that the president enacted back in January, while the Democrats were still trying to impeach the guy. Were there problems and even shortcomings (regarding testing) in our federal (and state) government response? Absolutely! As with every other major pandemic in our country’s history. We have never been prepared for this kind of thing, not even during the previous administrations, which may come as a huge shock to some who are reading this. But to jump out on the most partisan of limbs and suggest that the POTUS actually created this problem, is not only inaccurate, it’s an insult to everyone’s intelligence who is actually reading this.
The second quote: “The contrast with President Trump has been striking. Holcomb tends to be focused and oriented toward problem solving.” First off, if you honestly believe the first statement (blaming the POTUS for creating COVID-19) to be true, then it’s not hard to believe how you would find this to be true as well.
So, how has the president not been a problem solver? Those type of claims without examples are nothing more than baseless, partisan rhetoric at best. I have not heard any of the governors saying or echoing any of this, leaving me curious to know where Brian Howey got this information. President Trump's most hardened critics, who are also (Democrat) governors, have been praising the federal government's actions and assistance, regularly. The president's team was able to successfully merge the government with the private sector to amp up production on vaccine testing, ventilators, n95 masks etc. Manufacturing for these desperately needed PPE items has been ramped up to unprecedented levels.
Also, over 6 million people (far more than any other country) have been tested for COVID-19. At the current rate, approximately 160,000 people are being tested per day. No other country has the capability, or infrastructure to test at anywhere near that level. If that is not problem solving, I don’t know what is.
Third quote: “After establishing shutdown guidelines for states, he urged governors to 'liberate' their populations as Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp did.” This statement is patently incorrect. Trump didn’t say to "liberate Georgia," he called for three specific states to be liberated: Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia. These states were the states that obviously went too far, by taking away 2nd amendment rights as well as 1st amendment rights, in the name of COVID-19 protection. President Trump's tweets about liberating had nothing to do with Georgia (as the author already knew), nevertheless Brian Howey goes out of his way to conflate two completely different things, in order to create a narrative that simply doesn’t even exist.
Benjamin Dallas
Kendallville
