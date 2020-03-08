High Fives
High fives to everyone who helps with the census. Beginning March 12-20, households will be receiving Census Bureau mail with information on how to respond to the 2020 Census online. The Constitution requires that the federal government count all persons living in the U.S. every 10 years, regardless of age, race, ethnicity or citizenship. High fives to everyone who participates in the census because the census provides vital information for our local government and schools.
High five to the 14 men and women who served on the jury for an attempted murder trial this past week in Noble County for their attentive, deliberative and faithful service sitting in judgment of the case.
HIGH FIVES AND HISSES is a Sunday feature compiled by this newspaper’s editorial board. If you have a “high five” or a “hiss” to nominate, call or email the editor of this newspaper.
