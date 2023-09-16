90 years ago
• State, county and city officials in northern Indiana and southern Michigan were notified to be on the lookout for four prisoners who sawed their way to freedom from the LaGrange County Jail, presumably about 1 o’clock in the morning. The quartette included three brothers, all between the ages of 20 and 30 years of age, awaiting trial on a charge of petit larceny and another 35-year-old, awaiting trail on charges of issuing worthless checks. The brothers are all residents of LaGrange and the fourth man resided in Bluffton. Escape was believed to have been made in an automobile which was stolen during the evening from Howe. The theory of officials is that the escaped prisoners were aided in their getaway by an outsider who also helped plan the escape and furnished the saw with which the bar was cut from the jail window.
