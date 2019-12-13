Lorrie O'Beirne of Angola submits this High Five: To Angola City Police Department from your Citizen’s Police Academy Class Of 2019, your first, true graduating class: We’re honored we were chosen to be your students. We value your dedication, time, thought and hard work you’re investing into creating an experiential classroom. Each one of us would do the program all over again!

