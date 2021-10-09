High fives
To all of our cross country runners who started the quest for state titles as teams and individuals. This weekend marked the start of the state tournament series and local teams had great success.
To the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority and the work of local communities across the region to prepare an ambitious READI grant application. There could be up to $50 million in projects for the region. The 300-some page application is quite impressive.
To Trine University and its continued growth not only in Angola, but in Fort Wayne, online and in many high schools where Trine credits are earned. If you haven’t been by the campus in Angola recently, drive by and take a look. It’s a picture of higher education success.
To Angola High School cross country runner and defending state champion Izaiah Steury on making his college selection. Steury, Pleasant Lake, is going to be running track and cross country next year for the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.
To an alert public for helping locate and direct police to a school bus stolen from Central Noble Schools. Credit News Sun Reporter Matt Getts for jumping on the story and using social media and the KPC Media Group website to get the story out there and a caring community for getting the bus back.
Which leads us to ...
Hisses
Just who in their right mind steals a school bus? School buses are so important that they merit their own fund in school budgets. They have to be maintained and inspected every year. We could go on and on. Suffice it to say, Hisses to the person who stole Bus. No. 9 from Central Noble.
