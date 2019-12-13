To the editor:
What an amazing seven years I have had while serving as a Steuben County councilman, at large! I have met so many new people, have served on various boards, have watched new projects take shape, and applauded as projects were finished. It has been exciting to see Steuben County improving through these various projects.
I want to thank the voters of Steuben County that put their trust in me to help lead this positive growth. I am blessed to be able to serve with the six other persons on the County Council currently. While these board members bring different information, opinions, and concerns to the table, when the vote is done, it is obvious that no one's agenda is personal gain. The agenda is making Steuben County a better place to live and visit. It is also pleasant to be able to work closely with the current Board of Commissioners, who share that goal too!
It is important for me to be virtuous with all that I do while on this Earth. Being an effective Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, County Councilman, and Wayside employee, all mean very much to me. I would like to announce that I will be running again, for Steuben County Council, at-large seat in 2020. I hope that you have been pleased with the accomplishments during these last two terms. With your help, I will look forward to continuing that positive trend.
Ruth (Hughes) Beer
Hudson
