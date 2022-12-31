To the Editor:
I want to start by thanking my most important support which is my immediate family. I can’t thank my husband John, daughter Cassandra, son Jay, and my mom Sandy, enough. There are so many other people to thank and the notes are starting to be mailed to you. Sorry I can only name a few in this editorial.
Thank you for the prayers of my Green Center Community Church and area Christian people within many churches who were praying not only for the board but the whole district and especially the kids. I know their prayers are a big part of the supportive community that we have here at Churubusco.
In part, I decided to serve because I had some great educators when I was a student here. Principal Duane Rynearson and the Green Center School, Harold Norman’s many years of dedication to the arts, band sirector Pete Foster’s drive to have pride in what and how we accomplished things. So many life skills were modeled beyond the general education. And so many other teachers and staff who made my time at ’Busco meaningful.
Our daughter was in eighth grade and son in sixth grade when I started on the board 16 years ago. They have benefited well by their education here at Smith Green. I appreciate that as young professionals they have shared advice with me about public education. Like my husband and I they have benefited by opportunities of a smaller teacher-to-student ratio and activities and staff who invested in them.
Thank you to former board members who spoke out for the students and the community. The Troyer, Egolf and Johnson families for their generations of support to the district. I appreciate serving with Tanya Young’s passion for the kids, Mike Sturgis commitment to policies, Nick Uecker financial and facility accountability to projects, Dean Geiger common school loan to make technology affordable, and Luke Gross background check standard agenda item. The current board and new Superintendent Dr. Voigt and Business Manager Jodi Royer have great opportunities in the future.
Kudos to the community for the vote to financially support Smith Green community schools under the leadership of Superintendent Daniel Hile. The support of the general fund referendum makes it possible for student opportunities to attend IMPACT, high ability teacher, and CES Science. I am hoping that public education continues to be supported financially. It is a part of the backbone of our community here and our society as a whole.
I have seen many improvements with the facility and in the process to continue those improvements into the future. I appreciate Wayne Krider’s staff and the tax dollars that support their work. A unique ’Busco feature is Eagle Garden, which honors events of the district. I was a part of the founding committee along with Julie Mast and Cindy Zollinger who provided leadership. Thank you to the countless volunteers who made it be a beautiful heritage spot on the campus and the many civic groups that finically support this and other projects.
I believe that our small community fulfills its motto of a “Superior School in a Supportive Community”. My husband and I chose to stay in this community when he had employment opportunities that would have taken us elsewhere. We chose to stay in part because of the care and concern shown at Smith Green for kids. It’s been a privilege to serve the community for the past 16 years.
Kathy Petrie
Albion
