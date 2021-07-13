Thank you: BBQ Fest, Relay for Life event was a big success
To the editor:
Relay for Life of DeKalb County would like to say “thank you” to our sponsors for the wonderful Butler Barbecue Festival on July 3. It was a great turn out.
Thank you to Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ, Mayor Mike Hartman, M&S Auto Parts/NAPA, City of Butler and employees, Butler Police Department, ColorMaster, Black Top Mafia for hosting the Poker Run, all of the riders, all of the people who donated for the bake sale and silent auction, all of the food, and merchandise vendors.
Also thanks to all the volunteers who ran the stations, to my family and friends who helped set up and tear down the site. It was back breaking. I love you guys for being there on my journey.
Thank you to Janet Wartman, Senior Development Manager of the American Cancer Society; guest speaker Vicki Tatman, Pastor Stewart Mutzfeld for going the extra mile
Pastor Sam Weicht, Trevor Hunt and Kyle Harden, Liberty Rain, Tom’s Pretty Darn Cool Fireworks and S&J Fireworks.
Special thanks to all of the survivors. Thank you for fighting the fight and not letting cancer win.
You are my heroes!
Connie Bungard
Butler
