Steuben Cancer Association says thank you for community support
To the editor:
The Steuben County Cancer Association wishes to thank Buck Lake Ranch and Ron and Laurie Weimer, owners, for hosting our pancake and sausage breakfast on a beautiful July 4th.
Thank you to Kattina and Laurie Hantz for organizing and picking up items for the event. Local support like theirs helps local cancer patients while they are in treatments.
The SCCA assists patients with transportation to and from facilities outside of Steuben County. We assist with utilities like NIPSCO, REMC, City of Angola, Town of Hamilton, Town of Fremont, Town of Ashley, Town of Hudson, Sheets LP Gas and Carper Propane to name a few. There is also medication co-pay reimbursements.
With donations and help from local businesses and personal donations from these people — 5 Lakes Coffee, Midwest Essentials, Village Kitchen, Kattina Hantz, George Hantz, Laurie Hantz, Kay Burdett, Melody Diehm, Dale Baldwin, Emily Baldwin, Christine Dailey, Cindy Stovall, Lori Hantz, Brittany Johnson, John Dailey, Danielle Werner and Pam Werner — money was raised to support the Steuben County Cancer Association.
If you would like to donate to our organization to help support cancer patients in need please send to SCCA, P.O. Box 28, Angola, IN 46703.
Thank you from the Steuben County Cancer Association Board. You are all appreciated!
Pam Werner
Steuben County Cancer Association
