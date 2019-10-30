To the editor:
I don't live in Angola, I live in one of the suburbs. OK, I live in Pleasant Lake.
But calling Pleasant Lake a suburb of Angola is not as nutty as it sounds.
If you live in Pleasant Lake or Metz or Alvarado or any other small community in Steuben County, you go to Angola a lot. You buy groceries, go to the movies, eat in the restaurants and go to concerts at the Furth Center. Maybe you go to church there or enjoy live music or look at the art work that graces the Public Square. You have noticed that downtown Angola is a vital and vibrant place to be. You have noticed how it has changed for the better.
The health and condition of downtown Angola is important to all of us who live in northeast Indiana. That's why, if I lived in Angola, I would vote for Dick Hickman for mayor. Angola is everyone's downtown.
Elten Powers
Pleasant Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.