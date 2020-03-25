Woman thankful for helping hands
To the editor:
Since getting older, I’ve found there are so many wonderful people asking me if I’d like some help while I’m out shopping.
I recently took a bad fall in a parking lot and some of those wonderful people nearby jumped to my rescue. I didn’t get their names in order to properly thank them, but hope they will read this letter. They called the EMS since my head was bleeding, and worked on me until the EMS got there, trying to get the bleeding under control.
God bless every one of those kind people I met that day. I’ll be sure to pay it forward.
Shirley Griffin
Auburn
