To the editor:
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, is Election Day. The ballot will be small, but the needs are great. Your vote is still important!
One of the candidates is current Angola Mayor Dick Hickman. The Mayor’s job entails many things and the hours are 24/7, not eight-to-five. You need to be extremely dedicated to your community and available at all hours. You need to be knowledgeable about municipal finances and how that works differently than personal and business finances. You need to have experience in managing people and situations that come up on a daily basis. You need to be professional in your demeanor. No one knows, unless they have served their community as an elected official, just how much time and effort goes into these jobs. Mayor Hickman has served in many of these ways.
Millions of dollars of improvements have been made to the infrastructure as our investment for the future of Angola and our future generations. The city has been able to do these projects and much more without increasing our tax rate. Just look around our city and you can see the many improvements that have been made in the past 18 years.
Dick remains dedicated to the future of Angola. He has served and represented the city and county as well as northeast Indiana by serving on legislative committees, regional partnerships, economic development and many other committees. He actively serves his church as well as his community.
The door to his office is always open to the citizens and all his employees. He takes time to talk with citizens expressing their concerns and needs, listening to their ideas and suggestions regarding our community. His theory has always been that elected officials are here for you and are just managing the city, therefore your ideas are always welcome. He has proven his interest in the city by going out with the department heads all hours of the day and night so he can personally see what problems they face on a daily basis in their jobs and see firsthand what our citizens are needing so we can help them have a better quality of life.
Dick is running for mayor because he loves the city of Angola and the people who live here and wants other people to love it, too.
I have always voted for a candidate based on knowledge and experience, not the “party.” Mayor Hickman has given his personal contributions to spearhead the overall growth of our community. Proven experience. Proven leadership. Proven results. Let’s keep moving forward. My vote will be for Richard Hickman for Mayor, I hope yours will be, too!
Suzy Adams
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.