To the editor:
On behalf of the 101 Lakes Kiwanis Club of Angola, I would like to offer a huge “Thank You” to our community for their support of the 43rd Annual Music Americana Program held recently at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts at Trine University.
Each year, we think the program just can’t get any better. Each year, it does! We are so very grateful for all the performers who gave their time and talent to be a part of the program. While we were sad that the Pleasant Lake Men’s Chorus and Pokagon Pitchpipers retired this year, we were blessed with several newcomers to the program.
Our Veterans Tribute prior to the beginning of the talent showcase continues to be a very special and popular portion of our program. We continue to add photographic tributes of area veterans each year. Special thanks go to Graphic Artist Catherine McIntire for updating and maintaining this tribute all year.
We are grateful to Trine University for allowing us to present the program in the beautiful T. Furth Center and to the Council on Aging for providing a STAR van to shuttle attendees from the parking lots to the door of the center. American flags waved high during the performances, compliments of the Steuben County Democrats and Republicans. Several lucky winners went home with Cameron Woods pies as the result of their complimentary giveaway. We also appreciate the support of the Steuben County Tourism Bureau, the Angola Parks and Recreation Department and the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce.
Lastly, the 101 Lakes Kiwanis thanks each of you who attended the program, participated in the program, donated or supported the program in any way. We invite you to visit us to learn more about our other community programs. We meet every Thursday at 7am at Cahoots. Music Americana is a community event and it is our pleasure to continue to coordinate it each year. Mark your calendars for Friday, July 3rd, 2020 — for the 44th Annual Music Americana.
Jeff Clark,
President
101 Lakes Kiwanis of Angola
