To the editor:
A vigilant driver in our area is an ongoing responsibility. It is a responsibility to be shared sensibly. Amish buggies, wide farm equipment and wildlife use our roads, and common sense and courtesy can give them extra room.
One of my concerns are bicycles. Some are so low to the ground, it is difficult to see the riders. I suggest high flags or flashing lights to help alert drivers, and riding in high traffic areas is dangerous to all.
Think ahead, is there a more sensible route to use for your hobby, exercise or errand?
Another concern is with cross country runners practicing for their season. We must also be vigilant of groups of our young people at practice. We have more wonderful park trails, as well as the newest trail extending from the schools to north of Angola. There are many options that can be chosen, instead of running along roadways and the sidewalks up town. I hope the coaches will encourage specific, safe routes for their teams to follow.
A reminder that the cross walks are to WALKED across, and even though a driver stops, a pedestrian also shares the responsibility of safety.
Common sense and courtesy are for all of us to benefit from.
Nancy Noyes
Fremont
