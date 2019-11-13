To the editor:
In his letter to the editor on Nov. 9, John B. Goudy wrote that the left hates Trump so much that they lie and fabricate falsehoods to get him out of office. He went on to say that the Democrats would not accept the "will of the people."
If he would do his research, he would see that Hillary Clinton beat Trump by an estimated 2.8 million votes. I would say that this figure indicates the "will of the people." Trump was saved by the Electoral College set-up.
Carl Zimmerman
Pleasant Lake
