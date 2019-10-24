To the editor:
The Steuben County Cancer Association would like to thank the Fremont Youth League football team, parents, teachers, coaches and all who supported the Pinktober event on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Thank you to Heather Reetz for contacting our organization and helping raise $1,000. The Steuben County Cancer Association helps cancer patients while in treatment with utilities, transportation and medications.
In 2018, $68,000 was spent to help local residents. Our organization survives on fundraisers, memorials and donations so to see the support of our schools, children and their families is a blessing.
Anyone wishing to support our organization, please send donations directly to: Steuben County Cancer Association, PO Box 28, Angola, IN 46703
For details, call 316-5533 or email steubencountycancerassociation@gmail.com.
Pam Werner
Secretary/treasurer
Steuben County Cancer Association
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.