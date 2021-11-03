To the editor:
The Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County would like to take this opportunity to advise all local readers of a temporary change of hours and protocols for both intake and adoption of animals.
During the week of Oct. 24-30, we had brought into the shelter, unknowingly, a cat or litter of kittens, affected with the feline deadly disease of panleukopenia. Thanks to the quick action of our staff, two local veterinarians were immediately called in and all cats in the process of intake that had yet to be vaccinated were so. Some already affected and very sick cats perished and some incurable with the disease were humanely put down.
All new pet owners who adopted cats during this time were contacted and they were offered to bring the cats back to be quarantined with the rest and/or given medical advice. While the situation has been brought under control, the shelter is currently closed for two weeks so the cats can be quarantined, and everything is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. We currently cannot take new cats until regular operations resume in two weeks.
People wishing to adopt dogs may still do so, by first viewing the animals at our website — chssteubencounty.org — then contacting the shelter at 260-833-2877 and making an appointment. A shelter representative will bring the dog out to meet and greet the prospective new owner. These are basically the same protocols we had in place during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The shelter will reopen on Nov. 15 with business as usual. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we work through this difficult time.
Editor, while you graciously give us this space and ink, we would also like to say the shelter is in need of latex gloves, bleach, blankets, towels, stainless steel litter pans, durable spray bottles and 13-gallon trash bags. Those wishing to contribute these items, may contact the shelter at the above phone number for instructions on how to drop off items.
We thank our shelter staff for their quick attention to recognize the issue and begin quick action. We thank Doctors Engel and Luttman for their quick delivery of medical attention.
And we thank patrons for understanding as we work through the necessary steps to keep all our animals healthy and place them into new loving homes.
Judy Rowe, on behalf of
Board of Directors of the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County
