To the editor:
I want to thank everybody for offering their views and opinions on my previous letter to the editor. I appreciate open discussion. So I will offer this:
1. It is quite easy to vote your way into Marxism.
2. But you have to shoot your way out of it, to regain your freedom.
Democrats/Marxists continually attack the 1st and 2nd Amendment. Why?
Democrats/Marxists are more than happy to limit, or destroy, your ability to freely speak. To offer open opinion, or express your mind. Tearing down statues, re-writing history, re-writing speech, and yes, burning books.
Why will Joe Biden and Kamala Harris attack the 2nd Amendment again? Tyrants HATE an armed public. The sheep must be disarmed, or they may take our power away.
Once again, I look forward to hearing your own views. And I thank KPC for printing this letter.
Eric Nelson
Fremont
