What does it mean to be a Laker?
It is a time of redefinition and rebirth in LaGrange County. Ideas that have gathered some dust are being revisited. Organizations that may have worked in isolation are finding synergy with others and gaining momentum for the good of the county. Lakeland School Corporation, just one part of that greater whole, is experiencing a rebirth, too.
We weathered the storm of changes by anchoring down, getting our bearings, lifting anchor, and sailing forward. Blended staffs are working hard at Lakeland Primary School, Lakeland Intermediate School, and Lakeland Jr/Sr High School to bring the best of all we do together for all our students. The commitment to maintain a presence in our Howe and Wolcottville communities remains strong. Preschool programs in both locations are full. Ivy Tech has plans for courses in both locations during their next semester. And, other opportunities are being explored. From anger, sadness, and uncertainty, a new hopefulness, pride, and unbounded potential has emerged. This happened for a reason.
For a long time, many people had a hard time defining what a “Laker” is. Some, down deep inside, always knew and saw it reveal itself over the past few months. Being a Laker isn’t a thing, it’s a state of mind. It’s a spirit. It’s a sense of grit that gives you the conviction to not only weather the storm but to plow directly into the waves pushing against you. It’s knowing what harbors are welcoming and supportive. It’s a spirit that has been quiet in the background for too a long of time, but it’s getting stronger!
One recent example was the incredible support Lakeland received in funding pledges toward a grant to start our preschool programs. The smiling faces of our littlest Lakers are a result of generous contributions from our community partners with true Laker Spirit: Farmers State Bank, LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce, LaGrange County Community Foundation, Parkview LaGrange Hospital, LaGrange County REMC, LaGrange County Economic Development Corporation, Raber’s Discount Groceries, Bowen Center, Steve Howell (CEO of Northeastern Center), and Anu Sahni with All That Jazz. Their support of the potential that early childhood education holds exemplifies their commitment to our future.
Thank you to all those who never gave up on us! Thank you to those may have doubted, but are giving Laker Spirit a chance! And, if you don’t fall into either of those groups yet, Lakers are always open to new passengers! Catch the spirit and get in a Laker state of mind – it helps make great things happen.
Eva G. Merkel, Superintendent of Lakeland School Corporation shared her thoughts on “What it means to be a Laker.”
