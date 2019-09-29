To the editor:
Steuben County needs to investigate and address our community’s childcare crisis revealed in Wednesday’s Herald Republican.
There are several area daycare facilities, all with waiting lists. Today’s article noted, some have no vacancies for the foreseeable future. Upon receiving word of Fairview’s closing, parents have four weeks, minimum, to find alternative daycare. They are considering daycare options, and are aware other facilities are full.
If we want to continue as a thriving community, we need to attract new businesses and keep established businesses. We must facilitate their needs; day care being a need. As today’s article indicated, we are already unable to meet the community’s daycare needs.
In Pastor Joel Greenwood’s parent communications, he stated “this is not a financial issue.” Since it’s not a financial issue, that explains why parents weren’t asked to pay higher tuition. He indicated Fairview is looking at alternative solutions; those haven’t been shared with parents. Pastor Joel also stated; “I honestly believe if most people had all the information I have, they would make the same decision.” How can we help if we don’t have “all the information?” Understaffing is a legitimate concern. What has been done to entice workers to come and stay? Incentives? Could local larger employers help subsidize daycare salaries? What’s the strategy concerning director replacement? Parents were not aware of any. The director earned her retirement after 31 years, and is to be commended for building a reputable daycare, reflecting positively on Fairview. Today’s article stated “the leadership team of the church spent a lot of time discussing the possibility of finding a director to replace Ferrell.” Kingdom Kids recently replaced a director. As a board member, I know it didn’t require a lot of time or discussion. We chose to replace the director, and we did. According to today’s article, Fairview is advertising on Facebook. Is that it? Is that an ambitious effort? If they need a new director, why not look beyond Facebook for qualified applicants? Pastor Joel said; ”Finding a replacement for the director is not the biggest issue.” What is “the biggest issue?” As a community, we can’t address “the biggest issue” if no one knows what it is.
Wasn’t the daycare included in Fairview’s building plan? It’s a nice facility with cheerful classrooms, a wonderful playground, several seasoned staff members, and satisfied families. Does Fairview have other plans for this facility, or will it remain unoccupied?
There are regulations as to space/child and adult/child ratios. Other facilities can’t absorb Fairview’s children because of these regulations. In the article, Pastor Joel is quoted; “Parents are going to find new centers, employees new jobs.” I agree that employees will find jobs considering the low unemployment rate. But the kids? If there are waiting lists at every local facility, how can you say that “Parents are going to find new centers”? EVEN FAIRVIEW HAS A WAITING LIST OF APPROXIMATELY 15! Add Fairview’s waiting list to their 85-90 soon displaced children, plus other facilities’ waiting; there are well over 100 children needing childcare placement NOW.
What are Fairview’s parents’ options? Relying on family ... if they have any. Relocating? One parent quitting their job to care for children, although many can’t afford this option. Maybe parents find private daycare. This might be a good option... or not. Children may enter daycare lacking health standards, educational standards, early childhood trained staff, and accountability. Parents who work must have daycare.
Steuben County has a childcare crisis. Multiple minds must collaborate, finding beneficial solutions. “We want what’s best.” Do we?
Jill Hanna
Retired MSD Master Teacher
Kingdom Kids Board member
