To the editor:
I am writing this letter in response to the picture that was published in the Sunday, June 28, paper of the protesters kneeling. I thought this was an inappropriate way to portray how our police force works in Northeast Indiana!
Over the last three years I have met and spoken with hundreds of citizens in the four county area that have contributed generously to all of our police departments and are extremely supportive of them.
Greg Silver
Hudson
Editor's note. The caption under the A1 photo on June 28 read: A group of protesters kneels with their hands behind their heads, a common position police place people before they arrest them, May 30, in Fort Wayne
