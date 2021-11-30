To the editor:
Steuben County Highway was notified of a vehicular accident involving the pedestrian bridge north of the Ramada Inn on S.R. 127 on the morning of Nov. 17.
A loaded tanker truck accessed the wooden pedestrian bridge from the multi-use path off of C.R. 400N. The wooden bridge collapsed under the weight of the tanker truck.
The pedestrian bridge will be closed until repairs are made. Contractors have already been contacted for estimates.
The County would like to extend thanks to Angola Fire Department, Steuben County Sheriff's Department, Steuben County Emergency Management, First Call Towing and RMS for their assistance in containing the scene and successfully pumping off and removing the tanker.
Charles "Chip" Porter
Steuben County engineer
