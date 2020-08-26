To the editor:
The article in Sunday's paper about the Ku Klux Klan was interesting. I’m pretty sure the supposed grand wizard was Jeff Berry. I think he may have been self appointed. Unfortunately I know a little bit about him. He lived in Garrett for about a year I believe as a foster child or living with relatives when he was 13-14 years old. He was a big for his age. He was a bully and a thief and didn’t seem too bright. Nobody missed him when he left.
Where he went after that I don’t know. The next time I heard his name was being mixed up with the KKK. I think he might have fizzled out quick but the local press ran with it. I think he did an interview with Dan Rather.
All of the attention fed his ignorant ego, in my opinion. I’m pretty sure there was a small rally at the Auburn courthouse and some others. I shook my head every time I saw him in the news. His 15 minutes of fame lasted way too long! Even though the minority population of northeastern Indiana is small I don’t think it was a true representation of the area then or now.
Craig Eberhard
New Smyrna Beach, Florida
Formerly of Garrett
EDITOR'S NOTE: Craig Eberhard is correct, Jeff Berry was the grand wizard of the KKK in northeast Indiana. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center's website, on May 31, 2013, Berry died of lung cancer at a hospital in Cook County, Illinois. He was 64.
