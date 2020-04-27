To the editor:
I had a lot of time to “think” the other day while sitting in the parking lot of Cameron Memorial Community Hospital. It seems we don’t know what to “think” in the midst of all the unknowns of the COVID-19, but here’s one thing we know for sure. We are blessed to have this hospital in our community.
It’s easy to take blessings for granted; we all are guilty of this. But when push comes to shove, and one is faced with emergent medical necessities for a family member, I for one am grateful for the hometown feeling that our hospital exudes. Even though the faces were masked the compassion in their eyes was unmistakable. Cameron Memorial Community Hospital extends the feeling of “community” through providing exceptional care, seen in larger facilities, right here in Angola.
Dr. Todd Brandon and his Nurse Practitioner Brittany Knox capably and empathically conveyed the necessity for surgery. Dr. Lang, anesthesiologist, assured us of his ability to manage the complexities of this case. Kendy Fansler’s operating room staff including Alysha Gillen, Kayla Weible, Nancy Dalton, LeaAnn Sturgis and Becky Knox contributed exceptional patient care and compassion through prayers and their frequent calls to me while I was left waiting in my car.
During these confusing and uncertain times of the COVID-19 contagion, the hospital was the last place we wanted to find ourselves but hindsight revealed it as a blessing. In the words of Laura Story, “What if the trials of this life are your blessings in disguise?” We have a greater appreciation for our little hospital and for God’s blessing of opening our eyes.
We're thankful for Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.
Neal and Bev Knox
Angola
