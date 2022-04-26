To the editor:
Election Day is coming soon and I am asking for votes for Kelli Wilder Johnson to be the next Steuben County auditor. Kelli has worked in the auditor's office for 24 years, gaining experience for the time she decided to run for the auditor position. Now is that time.
Kelli has two children that graduated from Angola High School. The son was a Marine for four years and is now an Angola City Police officer. The daughter graduated from IPFW and is in Angola working with autistic children.
Several years ago, Kelli and my son, David, built their home from the bottom up, working many weekends and evenings after their 9-5 work schedules.
Kelli has the ambition and stamina to see a project through to the end and some new ideas to implement.
The Johnson families of Angola and Hamilton and the Wilders of Fremont have been good citizens of their communities and know Kelli would do the job of auditor, but she needs your vote.
Leora Johnson
Hamilton
