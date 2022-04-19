To the editor:
The Steuben County Council and Commissioners play a very important role in our everyday lives. The decisions they make are not easy and require much thought and research to find a definitive answer, especially one which is both viable and reasonable.
The Council in particular is directly responsible for the fiduciary stability of our county government. They approve each county department and elected officials’ annual budget. They also approve funding for special projects which must be planned. Therefore, it is of the utmost importance that the Council maintain an open and informed relationship with each department head and work in conjunction with the commissioners to make wise decisions.
In order to continue on this leadership path, we need to elect individuals that think outside the box and understand our diverse and unique county. This can be quite a balancing act when considering our lakes, farming activities, small towns, large industry, small business, and the abundant resources in Steuben County. The one of person I believe is most qualified for this hearty task is Christina Cress, who is a candidate for County Council’s Northern District.
I have known Christina Cress since we served on the YMCA board together. I have witnessed her decision making and how she evaluates what is best for all concerned. Christina has a financial background and understands the value of the dollar. She knows the difference between needs and wants and will be a true guardian of your tax dollars. Further, Christina recognizes the valuable assets and institutions our county has to offer. As a councilperson, Christina would like to build a relationship between county government and the university, taking advantage of the valuable assets it has to offer. She will also strive to build trust with our local industry in order to develop a team effort approach when addressing issues that directly concern them, their employees, and our community.
Christina will also work to facilitate a cooperative effort to plan for the future, setting goals, and looking to the needs of Steuben County as it grows. Christina has the leadership philosophy of taking what we have, and continue to improve upon it.
While Cristina Cress understands she would only be one voice of the other seven council members, it would be a powerful voice, one filled with understanding, passion and an eyes wide open approach to the issues brought before the Council. She will put in the time to do her homework and research before making the important decisions County Council must decide.
It is for these reasons that I ask you to support, vote and elect Christina Cress in the upcoming primary election, May 3, 2022, for District 1 County Council.
Sheriff Lawnie “Mike” McClelland, retired
Angola
