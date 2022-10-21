I grew up in northeast Illinois. It was rural, conservative, mostly Republican. It was much like here in northeast Indiana. My Father, family, and most friends were Republican. Dad passed away over 25 years ago. He would not recognize the GOP today because it is not the GOP of old. It has become the party of Trump. Many Republicans are uneasy with this GOP but want the power and embrace it. Most who are embarrassed by this new GOP simply look away.
I was alive during the time of Dwight Eisenhour, but not old enough to remember him. I do know that this current GOP of Trump is not the party of Ike, or Ronald Reagan, or our late Indiana Senator Richard Lugar, Arizona’s late John McCain, both President Bushes, and others. My father and those mentioned who have also passed away are no doubt spinning in their graves at what has become the Trump GOP Cult.
We saw the beginning with Trump’s 2016 campaign. Any Republican who opposed him, Trump called names and ridiculed. Former Florida Governor Republican, Jeb Bush called him the “Chaos Candidate.” He nailed it. He was just that and went on to become the chaos president.
It was daily and weekly chaos. It culminated in his losing a second term and then carrying on with the Big Lie, proven over and over to be a lie, that he won the election. He amassed this cult following though and took us to the brink of disaster on January 6, 2021.
Everyone saw it play out live. Not fake news, but live footage. We watched it. Days later, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnel and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy both said the behavior of President Trump was “a gross dereliction of duty.”
Not long after that they seem to have short and selective memories. They have been sucked back into the cult. Closer to home we have the most unapologetic cult follower, our US Representative Jim Banks.
The day after FBI Officials exercised their search warrant for United States documents at the Trump compound in Mar-a-Lago, Trump held a party at his New York home. Twelve members of congress attended. Our Jim Banks was one. He had nothing but praise for the cult leader who continues with the Big Lie.
Jim Banks was to be on the January 6 committee but was relieved of that responsibility for not taking it seriously and believing, promoting the Big Lie. He thought the committee should focus only on the capital police! That would be like the 9/11 committee focusing only on the security at the airport and twin towers. That is an insult to those who died on January 6.
Jim Banks was one of 147 in congress who voted not to certify the 2020 election after all 50 states’ Secretary of States provided the results in what by all accounts was the safest election in recent times. It was his constitutional duty to certify the results and he spit on the document.
I never served in the military but have friends who have, and they are livid and disgusted with Jim Banks parading his miliary past. Twice he took an oath to defend the US Constitution, in the military and to serve in congress, and he has failed miserably.
Instead, he has taken an oath to defend this new age Trump GOP cult. The GOP was once thought to be the party of law and order. We have the leader of the cult, then candidate Trump, say that he could shoot someone in downtown New York and get away with it. Law and order?... He is on tape bragging about assaulting and molesting women by grabbing their genitals and getting away with it. Law and order?... Trump supporters in town and out in the country fly their flags, big, blue, and white, proclaiming their support for Trump using the most vulgar of profanities. Law and order?...
Then we had January 6. After three hours, Trump tells rioters who wrecked our nation’s hallowed capital building, defecated on the floors, threatened the lives of congressmen and women, caused the death of participants, “… Go home. We love you…” Law and order?!
And there is our Jim Banks. Anyone who dares cross the GOP cult is called a “RINO” Republican in Name Only. The irony is that Trump, Jim Banks, other cult members, THEY are the true RINOs! They are not the party of Lincoln and Lugar. If you are Republican today, and don’t buy into the Trump GOP cult, you get censured. They even censured John McCain’s wife Cindy! Who does that to fellow US citizens, members of your own party? For starters, they do that in China, North Korea, and Russia.
Donald Trump enters the room and shouts, “Who wants Kool-Aid?!” Up to the front rushes our representative Jim Banks, his arms waving, cup extended. It’s sick.
Really, northeast Indiana voters, is Jim Banks the best there is? ... No! Absolutely not. He’s an embarrassment. There are choices. We have voices. We don’t have to vote for someone because there is a “R” after his or her name. I am currently an independent voter. I have a mind and think for myself. I’ll vote for some Republicans next month.
Jim Banks will not be one. Jim Banks does not care about northeast Indiana. He does not care about the country. He cares about two things — Jim Banks and the Trump GOP cult.
Please vote next month. Enough of the lies and nonsense.
Fred Wooley
Fremont
