In response to Eric Nelson's letter to the editor regarding the flu, I would point out to Mr. Nelson that it is not just about numbers, it is about how quickly COVID-19 can spread and the lack of tools we have to fight it.
Immunity is the difference. The incubation period for COVID-19 is 14 days versus 4 to 5 days for the flu Mr. Nelson mentions. This is what causes COVID- 19 to spread more quickly. The COVID-19 virus is very dangerous for all of us at this juncture of time. One of the things it can do is crystallize the lungs!
I would suggest that Mr. Nelson read articles speaking to this written by Dr. Michelle Sahli of the University of Michigan, Health and Sciences.
Marilyn Jacobi
Angola
