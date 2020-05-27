To the editor:
I have attended the meetings of the Steuben County Commissioners for the last several years. In that time I have observed the commissioners in their official duties. I have also had the good fortune to meet the commissioners and to get to know them as individuals.
This letter is in support of the candidacy of Commissioner James Crowl in the upcoming Republican Primary. I have watched Commissioner Crowl perform his duties in a calm and dignified manner. As do all the commissioners, he has many other duties in the business of keeping the county government functioning in a smooth and timely manner. These duties he carries out in a professional manner.
Prior to his service as a county commissioner, Mr. Crowl served as a township trustee and on the county council. This service gave him a solid understanding of the county's operations. This experience has served Mr. Crowl well as he performs his duties as a county commissioner. On a personal level, I have served with Commissioner Crowl on the county plan commission and have always found him to be thorough and fair.
If you have voted, thanks. If not, please consider casting your vote in the Republican Primary for Commissioner Crowl.
Bill Schmidt
Lake James
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.