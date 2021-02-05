To the editor:
My wife and I recently received our second COVID-19 shots at the Steuben County Vaccination Clinic. We were impressed with the mannerism of the personnel involved and how efficiently the Clinic is being managed. Wow! Professional in every way!
We would like to thank all who were involved with the setup and running of this fantastic facility.
We would like to also give our utmost heartfelt appreciation to former President, Donald S. Trump and his team, for their ability and business type leadership to have a vaccine up and running and distributed, at “Warp Speed."
Only in America.
Stanley Fisher
Pleasant Lake
