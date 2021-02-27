To the editor:
I feel teachers unions have monopoly power over the taxpayers and that’s why their teacher unions don’t want school choice. They don’t want any competition. Unions protect bad teachers and bad actors. When union teachers act (strike or refuse to come to work), the way they do in other states, they are not acting in the best interest of the taxpayers or the students. It is pure self interest.
As far as teacher’s pay goes, it IS lower in Indiana than other states. It’s because Indiana requires public sector pension liabilities to be funded where Ohio, Michigan and Illinois do not. Their total unfunded pension liabilities are over a $1 trillion for those three states. Indiana must not follow their irresponsible behavior. They are actually asking the federal government to bail the pension funds out because of COVID-19 as part of the Democratic “Heroes Act.” Indiana taxpayers will actually be paying off pension for other states.
Right now if young teachers in Indiana don’t make adequate money, it’s because the pension liabilities for the current retirees is too expensive. As a private person, I would have to have a million dollars in the bank to retire at 55 like some do.
You you should follow the George Costanza rule and do the opposite of what you’re suggesting. I have recommended our representatives Vote FOR Senate Bill 412 and 413.
Peter Keck
Lake James
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.