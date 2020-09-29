To the editor:
This is a response to Ms. Audra Sink Wilcoxson’s Sept. 10 letter to the editor “My Family Members Were not 'Losers and Suckers.'”
First I want to commend and thank Ms. Audra Sink Wilcoxson’s family for their long and honored military service to our nation. My family also has proud heritage of military service. My father, Col. Jack Goudy, was a 28-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and flew troop carriers in World War II. My uncle, Major George Goudy was also an Air Force veteran and served in WWII. My sister also served as a nurse in the Air Force. I was in the Indiana National guard from 1970-1976, and currently serve in the Fremont Legion Honor Guard. If for one minute I believed President Trump made those disparaging comments I would not support him.
Prior to Ms. Sink Wilcoxson’s letter to the editor being published, Jeff Goldberg, editor-in-chief of the far-left tabloid Atlantic , admitted that a key detail of his article was wrong during an interview with CNN. Additionally, John Bolton, who we know is no fan of the president, came to his defense saying the article is “simply false.” At least 15 other people who were there also confirmed the “losers and suckers” comment was never made.
I have always found President Trump to be very supporting and respectful of our military and their families. He has rebuilt the strength of our military assets and personnel after the Obama administration decimated them. He has made a priority to revamp the Veterans Administration to better serve our vets. He is also bringing home our troops that have been quagmire in endless nation building engagements in the Mideast.
The beat goes on with the Trump hating MSM as they continue with their fake news and their attacks on President Trump and his family.
John B. Goudy
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.