See beyond the smoke, vote for Trump
To the editor:
This is an election year and some pretty nasty things are going to be written about President Trump.
Gillespie’s article was fairly easy to dismiss because it followed the narratives that are going to be repeated over and over by Biden and other Democrats between now and the election. However the letter by Audra Sink Wilcoxson was impossible to ignore. Her account of her families honorable multigenerational service and the mention of JaBraun Knox, who paid the ultimate price for his service, were inspirational. However it was unfortunate that she chose to use their honorable service to attempt to dishonor the president.
The phrase “losers and suckers” apparently first appeared in the Atlantic Magazine. The magazine is majority owned by the Emerson Collective, which is involved in a number of “woke” projects. One of them is apparently smearing the president. This situation is reminiscent of what happened to Clarence Thomas when he was nominated to the Supreme Court. When they finally got the “anonymous source” in court, she could not make a credible case for her allegations.
Steven Roberts’ column in the Sunday paper was devoted to this phrase. Even he had to qualify his statement that Trump said, writing, “The stories would certainly be stronger if those sources would identify themselves publicly.” This is going to be another narrative used by the Democrats and Biden until the election.
Trump’s actions in office make it even harder to credit the phrase with any degree of truth. He has raised the military budget and has again made the military one of the most powerful in the world. He signed a bill that raised military pay. He and the legislature have worked to improve health care services to veterans and have even given them the opportunity to use private health care services when no VA hospital is convenient. He clearly respects our people in the military; both the ones buried with honor and the ones serving our country.
I would like to shift to a more positive mode and mention some of his admirable qualities. He has always given the Second Amendment his full support. He is pro-life and, of course, pro-military, Before the virus lockdown, he was bringing back manufacturing jobs, and the blue collar segment of our labor force was seeing raises in pay that were beginning to catch them up with inflation. He had brought employment in the minority segment to record levels. His economy was benefiting everyone. He has also been supportive of a group that has been attacked, belittled, killed, had rocks and bricks and explosives thrown at them, defunded, fired at the slightest provocation and given some of the worst press I have ever seen. The police. He has appointed Supreme Court justices who believe that laws are to be enforced as written. Trump believes that laws are written to be enforced.
The police are really our last defense against the chaos that has been encouraged and promoted by the Democratic mayors of our large cities. The mobs have also said they are coming for us in our suburban and rural areas. We should all support our police. Trump has also been supportive of religious faith. He has done more to allow people of conscience to act on their faith than any president in the last 60 years. He ends all of his speeches with “God bless America.”
We still have almost two months until the election and a lot of lies, half-truths and malice are going to appear in print. I hope that people can see through the smoke and see that Trump is the best candidate for president.
Steve White
Angola
