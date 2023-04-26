To the editor:
Although I do not live in the city of Angola and vote in another township, I have for many years owned commercial real estate in downtown Angola and I believe have paid my fair share of property taxes to the city of Angola.
Having said that, and from a business perspective in downtown Angola, I am most pleased to see two outstanding women candidates for public office in the city of Angola.
I believe the city of Angola would profit and benefit from the mayoral leadership based on the extraordinary qualifications of Colleen Everage. As a business owner in the community, I would far prefer to see Ms. Everage as our mayor as opposed to another candidate who believes he is entitled to the position, just because it's his turn.
Again, I perceive that the community of Angola, including the business sector, would significantly benefit from the skills and business credentials of both Jennifer Sharkey and June Julien in this community. The city is so fortunate in this day and age as we look around to our adjoining county seats. We just have to recognize how blessed we are to have the high-quality candidates and credentials that these young ladies bring to public office.
Please be sure and vote.
Allen R. Stout
Attorney at Law
Fremont
