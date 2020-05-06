To the editor:
Please consider this letter as my personal endorsement of Ken Shelton as a candidate for Steuben County Commissioner.
I have been acquainted with Ken and his wife Karen on a variety of community projects and organizations, and I can state without a doubt Ken Shelton has always presented himself with the utmost integrity and good will for the community. He is a guy who gets things done and has the connections to make those things happen in an appropriate and above-board manner.
My only regret is that I am not a Steuben County resident who can vote for Ken, but I encourage everyone reading this to not only vote but to vote to Shelton for Commissioner.
Pastor Donna Holcomb
LaGrange
