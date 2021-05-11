To the editor:
As an older man preparing for retirement, I am starting to reminisce about the past, growing up in simpler times.
My most exciting memory of that era is going on vacation with my family to a lake in northeastern Indiana.
My mother and father had become good friends with a family that owned a resort there. The resort was Lake View Court on Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
The proprietors were Marvin and Alberta Rowe. They were two of the nicest people you could ever want to meet. I remember Marvin working on boat engines in his shop, explaining to me what he was doing. He always had stories to tell of the lake and the community.
My family would always drive to Angola to get supplies for the week's vacation, and I remember that everyone seemed friendly. I always looked forward to riding around the traffic circle in the middle of town. As a child I thought that was so "cool."
I realize all communities have problems from time to time, but I never saw any of that; only the enjoyment of being on vacation in your area. All residents of Steuben County should be proud of their communities with all the lakes and tourist attractions. Thank you for giving me all of the fond memories.
James Andrew
Celina, Ohio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.