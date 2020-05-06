To the editor:
The primary election is just weeks away and I am endorsing Ken Shelton for Steuben County Commissioner, Middle District, and hope you will give him your vote.
I have known Ken for 20 years and believe him to be open, available and honest in both his business and personal life. He is a man of high character and integrity. As a part of the Steuben County Council over the past 5 ½ years he has shown qualities of a very capable leader, gathering information and carefully evaluating all the facts before making a decision. He is well prepared to make a step up to County Commissioner.
He is a lifelong resident of Steuben County, a Christian, pro-life, conservative Republican businessman, who considers himself a “Public Servant” not a “Politician”. He has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Tri-State (Now Trine) University, is a retired Indiana State Police Officer, currently a Licensed Professional Private Investigator in IN, OH and MI, active member of the 101 lakes Kiwanis, board member of Turning Point Shelter and current Steuben County Precinct 5 Chairman. He and his wife, Karen are members of the Gideons International and of Fairview Missionary Church.
There is much more I could say, but a check of his website (sheltonforcommissioner.com) will provide more information on his background, public service credentials and what he believes we can do for our community by working together, communicating with the people in general and with business people — from both large and small companies. He does not recommend change for change sake but after careful study and evaluating each proposal.
Richard Randall
Angola
