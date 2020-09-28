To the editor:
Well, senior citizens, it seems to me, that we no longer have a Community Center.
The new building which I thought was supposed to be the senior community center is now a club. The Heritage Club.
I don’t know about you but I live month to month, thanks to my Social Security check. Every penny is accounted for my living expenses. I cannot afford the membership dues. I really enjoyed using the Community Center, for lunches, the exercise room, reading the billboard, and the library.
I will miss all of the friendly faces of the employees who were at the Community Center. This disgruntled senior will really miss Wendy.
Jan Lambarth
Jimmerson Lake
