Let’s clean up winter’s trash, folks!
To the editor:
We are blessed to live in a beautiful county with 101 lakes.
At this time of year the beauty is marred by all the trash and litter that has accumulated over the winter.
I would like to challenge all of our community members to make Steuben County beautiful again and spend some time picking up trash where you live. If we would all pitch in we could make a big difference!
Thank you!
Jill Thomas
Big Otter Lake
