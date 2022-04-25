To the editor:
The residents of Brockville Commons, Fremont, would like to express their gratitude to Fremont Fire Department, Fremont Police Department, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service, Brockville's director and staff.
On April 11, we had an electrical fire that led to heavy smoke and large flames in the west entrance. Our director, Janet Covell, immediately called for help and was able to use the fire extinguisher to control the fire while waiting for the fire department to arrive. With the help of the staff and some of the residents, everyone was quickly ecvacuated and taken to the Town Hall, where they were well taken care of and accounted for.
We are so thankful for the quick response by all of the first responders and for the compassion shown to all of the residents. We were all very fortunate. It could have been a tragic day for many.
Residents of Brockville Commons,
Fremont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.