To the editor:
I feel it is important to offer my input on the Republican Commissioner race.
I served with Jim Crowl as a Steuben County Commissioner.
Jim was prepared for the meetings, taking time to research and evaluate the different issues brought before the board. Our opinions were not always the same but the purpose of having three commissioners is to encourage differing ideas in an effort to make decisions that best serve the county.
I encourage you to vote on June 2.
My vote will be fore Jim Crowl.
Loretta Smart
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.