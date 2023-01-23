To the editor:
I read Mike Marturello's column titled " Here's what I'm saying about Jim Banks." I applaud you. You have a much higher opinion of him than I do.
I do have a question. Is he unwilling, unable, or just too cowardly to answer a simple yes or no question with Yes or No? One night this last week (the week of Jan. 15) in an interview on 21 Alive's 7 p.m. news, he was asked repeatedly if he thought (I'll paraphrase) Do you think there is a problem with racism in this country? His answer was (paraphrase) I think this is the greatest country in the world. When pressed to give an answer he, in my opinion, verbally attacked his interviewer, more than once, stating that he answered the question.
I'm sorry Jim no you did not. So to avoid any misinterpretation. Do you, Jim Banks, believe there is a problem with racism in "The greatest country in the world"?
I'm guessing that waiting for a public answer to that question will be like waiting for George Santos to tell the truth. Thank you.
Bob Shuff
Auburn
