To the editor:
My name is Frank Charlton, I am a candidate in this 2022 primary. I am seeking the position of Steuben County Council, District 4. I was the owner of T&J Builders, a local construction company, for 22 years. I have owned and operated Home Inspections by Frank Charlton from 2004 until the present.
I have been a resident of Steuben County for 44 years. I have always taken an active part in the community. I was the leader of the 4-H horse and pony club, and sat on the 4-H Fair board for 10 years. I am a member of the Fremont American Legion and the Legion Riders. I am a member of the Hamilton Fish & Game Club, Fremont Moose Lodge, Whitetails Unlimited, National Wild Turkey Federation and the Steuben County chapter of Turkey Tracks. I am currently involved with the committee for the Smithsonian Waterways exhibit that is coming to Steuben County in May of 2022.
I spent 11 years as Steuben County Building Commissioner, 4 years as the Plan Director for Steuben County and 5 years as County Park Superintendent. After working directly under Steuben County Commissioners and with the County Council during budgeting, I am well versed in the duties of local county government and how to interact with governing officials, department heads and local taxpayers.
While I was the department head for each aforementioned county office, I was always fiscally responsible, never going over budget with taxpayer dollars. If elected, I would be an advocate for County employees, and an advocate for the County Parks, while carrying on being fiscally responsible through the Steuben County Council.
Frank Charlton
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.