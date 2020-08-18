To the editor:
Coverage of the recent Steuben County Council meeting included a photo of council members not wearing masks.
I have noticed previous editions of The Herald Republican include a note that people shown without masks, had removed them momentarily for a photo. Was that the case with the newly configured council? If not, why were they not wearing masks while working in such close proximity?
Thank you for any additional information you can provide on this meeting, which should be open to any Steuben citizen, whether they have pre-existing conditions that put them at risk if they get COVID-19 or must be careful on behalf of others.
Linda Mowry
Angola
EDITOR'S NOTE: One Steuben County Council member, Dan Caruso, was wearing a mask, though it was difficult to see in the photo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.