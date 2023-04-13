To the editor:
City Council Candidate, Jennifer Sharkey, is a top-flight candidate for the City Council of Angola. She brings to the table a breadth of experience in inter-governmental workings, the ability to sort wants from needs, budgetary experience at the local, state, and federal government levels, and the ability to provide effective communications with the Council and the general public. Jennifer Sharkey is well educated and experienced in problem-solving, listens to all stakeholders, reviews the facts, and works with all concerned to come up with a logical solution. She is not afraid to do her homework, research topics impacting the City of Angola, and perform her due diligence prior to making a significant decision…all signs of a great leader.
I have been acquainted with Jennifer Sharkey for several years and have found her to be professional, well-spoken, and willing to listen. Further, Jennifer has the best interests of the City at the forefront of seeking a seat on the City Council. You can take it to the bank that Jennifer Sharkey’s word is truth, not embellished, plain, and simple. If Jennifer tells you she will do something, she will do her best to make it happen.
Jennifer has proven to be an asset to the community; she volunteers to help in various local events, is a volunteer soccer coach at Trine University, and serves in leadership roles for several non-profit organizations such as Steuben County Community Foundation, Steuben County Trails, and Poka-Bache Trail Coalition.
Please support Jennifer Sharkey in her quest to bring her many talents to the table becoming a member of the Angola City Council.
Mike McClelland
Angola
