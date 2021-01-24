To the editor:
I laid down to a very calm sleep, the first in many nights, and dreamt as the sun was bursting in the sky, flowers blooming, birds chirping.
The COVID-19 virus is being controlled, people are smiling under masks and to find that the scourge is gone ... and it flew to Florida.
God Bless everyone who continues to respect their fellow man and our country. Our country is healing.
We can do this, together.
Norm Gajewski
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.