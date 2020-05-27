To the editor:
This is to the voters of Steuben County. COVID-19 has affected us all in ways we would never thought possible. We are now facing health and economic challenges on national, state and county levels that we would have never dreamed of less than six months ago.
Difficult decisions have been made and unique issues addressed on the county level to combat this pandemic. On behalf of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, I would like to thank all county businesses and residents for your cooperation. A special thanks goes out to our health care workers, educators, law enforcement officers and firefighters. Because of all your efforts and sacrifices, we are in a much better position than many surrounding areas and will successfully get through this together.
Today I respectfully ask for your vote on June 2 for my reelection as County Commissioner. As your Commissioner, I formulate my decisions concerning the pandemic as I have with past issues: Using a common-sense approach and considering what is in the best interest of county residents. Experience teaches and prepares us to address life's challenges. No other county office holder, including my opponent, has more hands-on experience in county government than I do, having served as a Township Trustee, County Councilman and now County Commissioner.
Being a lifelong county resident, business owner and taxpayer, I will work hard for continued growth and prosperity and do so in a fiscally responsible manner. I will continue to be accessible to all county department managers, other elected officials and the general public on a daily basis. While my campaign may be greatly outspent, my ability, experience and motivation will continue to serve all residents, not just a select few. I have always taken pride in never soliciting campaign funds from political insiders or special interest groups, and I believe that the leadership of our county should b e free to make decisions based on the understanding of the issues and their overall impact on our residents.
Please vote on June 2 and allow me to continue to protect and improve Steuben County, the place we are all proud to call home. With all due respect, thank you for your time and consideration.
Jim Crowl
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.