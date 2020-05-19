To the editor:
I’m writing this letter in support of Ken Shelton, a candidate for Steuben County Commissioner for the Middle District.
I am asking voters from across the county to vote in the June 2 primary. This means I’m asking you to choose a ballot in support of Ken Shelton. I’d encourage both my Republican and Democrat friends to please ask for the Republican ballot and to make the choice for Ken Shelton.
I truly admire Ken’s endless energy and support for Steuben County. He continuously demonstrates his commitment to every important aspect of what makes Steuben County such a wonderful place.
Ken has such deep ties to our wonderful cities, towns and villages. He understands and encourages the relationships between our rich agriculture, manufacturing, Lakes and Recreation, Education, and Healthcare systems. All of these things make our community a warm and welcoming place to do business, raise our families, and bring friends and visitors from all over.
Ken Shelton knows it is all of these valuable things that make Steuben County one of the most incredible places in our region and country.
We need Ken’s ability and leadership to serve at the county-level and allow him to represent us and every constituency of our county.
Please vote on June 2 for Ken Shelton for Steuben County Commissioner for the Middle District.
Jeff Rhodes
Angola
